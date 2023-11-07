When the Pittsburgh Penguins meet the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET), Jake Guentzel and Frank Vatrano will be among the top players to watch.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Mason McTavish's six goals and seven assists in 11 matchups give him 13 points on the season.

With 12 total points (1.1 per game), including nine goals and three assists through 11 contests, Vatrano is pivotal for Anaheim's offense.

This season, Ryan Strome has two goals and nine assists for Pittsburgh.

In the crease, John Gibson has a .910 save percentage (29th in the league), with 141 total saves, while giving up 14 goals (2.7 goals against average). He has compiled a 2-3-0 record between the posts for Anaheim this season.

Penguins Players to Watch

Evgeni Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 13 points. He has scored seven goals and picked up six assists this season.

Guentzel has four goals and nine assists, equaling 13 points (1.3 per game).

Reilly Smith has scored six goals and added five assists in 10 games for Pittsburgh.

In one games, Magnus Hellberg's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded two goals (3.47 goals against average) and has recorded 15 saves.

Ducks vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.6 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 17th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.91 11th 1st 35.7 Shots 27.6 28th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 16th 19.35% Power Play % 20% 15th 14th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

