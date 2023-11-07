Tuesday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) and the Anaheim Ducks (7-4) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Penguins are -155 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Ducks (+125) in the game, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Penguins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Penguins Betting Trends

In five of 10 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

The Penguins are 2-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

This season the Ducks have six wins in the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Pittsburgh is 1-3 (victorious in only 25.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter.

Anaheim has a record of 5-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.