The Anaheim Ducks' (7-4) injury report has four players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 7 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 37 goals this season (3.4 per game), 11th in the league.

Anaheim has given up 32 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 13th in the league.

With a goal differential of +5, they are seventh-best in the league.

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins rank 13th in the NHL with 36 goals scored (3.6 per game).

They have the league's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

Ducks vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-155) Ducks (+125) 6.5

