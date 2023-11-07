Will Cam Fowler Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 7?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Fowler stats and insights
- Fowler has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Fowler has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Fowler averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
