For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • Fowler has picked up four assists on the power play.
  • Fowler averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.