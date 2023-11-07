For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Cam Fowler a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fowler stats and insights

Fowler has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Fowler has picked up four assists on the power play.

Fowler averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.