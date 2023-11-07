Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you're considering a bet on Killorn against the Penguins, we have lots of info to help.

Alex Killorn vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Killorn Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Killorn averaged 17:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +18.

He had a goal in 25 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Killorn had an assist in 29 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in seven of them.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Killorn Stats vs. the Penguins

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

