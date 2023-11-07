For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 25 of 82 games last season, Killorn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

Killorn posted three goals and nine assists on the power play.

He posted an 18.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.

The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

