Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 7?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alex Killorn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn 2022-23 stats and insights
- In 25 of 82 games last season, Killorn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- Killorn posted three goals and nine assists on the power play.
- He posted an 18.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.7 shots per game.
Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Penguins ranked 19th in goals against, giving up 263 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL action.
- The Penguins shut out opponents twice last season. They averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
