For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Adam Henrique a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Adam Henrique score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Henrique stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Henrique has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Penguins have two shutouts, and they average 14.4 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

