The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James included, match up versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

James tallied 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-101 loss versus the Magic.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Over 6.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, allowing 109.8 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last season, conceding 41.9 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Heat were 14th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.6 per contest.

Giving up 13.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 34 27 9 6 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.