Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Heat on November 6, 2023
Player prop betting options for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are available in the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|12.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +120)
- Davis' 25.7 points per game are 0.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).
- Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +158)
- The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (22.5).
- His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).
- James' year-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
- James has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
D'Angelo Russell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: -108)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Monday's points prop for D'Angelo Russell is 15.5. That is 1.5 more than his season average.
- He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
- Russell's assists average -- seven -- is 1.5 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
- He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Tyler Herro Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|3.5 (Over: -120)
- Herro has scored 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).
- Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Herro has connected on 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -125)
|6.5 (Over: -114)
|2.5 (Over: +158)
- The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (19.5).
- His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
- Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.
