Player prop betting options for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are available in the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: Kaseya Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST
25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Davis' 25.7 points per game are 0.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).
  • Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (22.5).
  • His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).
  • James' year-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
  • James has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +126)
  • Monday's points prop for D'Angelo Russell is 15.5. That is 1.5 more than his season average.
  • He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Russell's assists average -- seven -- is 1.5 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -120)
  • Herro has scored 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).
  • Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Herro has connected on 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)
  • The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (19.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).
  • Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

