Player prop betting options for Tyler Herro, Anthony Davis and others are available in the Miami Heat-Los Angeles Lakers matchup at Kaseya Center on Monday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023

7:30 PM ET

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +120)

Davis' 25.7 points per game are 0.2 points higher than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 12.5).

Davis averages 2.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Monday.

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 23 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (22.5).

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 2.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (7.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

James has made 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.8 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +126)

Monday's points prop for D'Angelo Russell is 15.5. That is 1.5 more than his season average.

He has averaged 3.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Russell's assists average -- seven -- is 1.5 higher than Monday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: -120)

Herro has scored 22 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Herro has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Herro has connected on 3.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: +158)

The 16.5 points Jimmy Butler scores per game are 3.0 less than his over/under on Monday (19.5).

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 3.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's prop bet.

