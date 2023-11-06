How to Watch the Lakers vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) will visit the Miami Heat (2-4) after losing three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Lakers.
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 46.7% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 49.1% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles is 2-0 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 18th.
- The Lakers' 111.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 112 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 when it scores more than 112 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers scored fewer points at home (117 per game) than on the road (117.3) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers allowed 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers made more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than away (33.8%).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jaxson Hayes
|Out
|Ankle
|Rui Hachimura
|Out
|Concussion
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
