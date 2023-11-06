The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6 at Kaseya Center, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers' last game was a 120-101 loss to the Magic on Saturday. Anthony Davis scored a team-high 28 points for the Lakers in the loss.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel Taurean Prince PF Questionable Patellar 12.7 2 1 Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Concussion Protocol 8 3 0.3 Gabe Vincent PG Questionable Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee)

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Watch this game on Fubo

