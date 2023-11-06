The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA. The point total is 222.5 for the matchup.

Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 222.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points in three of six games this season.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' matchups this season is 227.5, five more points than this game's point total.

Los Angeles are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lakers have were defeated in both of the contests they have played as underdogs this season.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 3 50% 107.3 219.1 112 227.7 220.5 Lakers 3 50% 111.8 219.1 115.7 227.7 226.7

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers' 111.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 112 the Heat allow.

Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits

Lakers and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 1-5 0-2 2-4 Heat 1-5 0-3 3-3

Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights

Lakers Heat 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 107.3 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 1-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 115.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 0-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 0-3 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

