Lakers vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) are just 1.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA. The point total is 222.5 for the matchup.
Lakers vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|222.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 222.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The average over/under for Los Angeles' matchups this season is 227.5, five more points than this game's point total.
- Los Angeles are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Lakers have were defeated in both of the contests they have played as underdogs this season.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of -105 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Los Angeles has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Lakers vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 222.5
|% of Games Over 222.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|3
|50%
|107.3
|219.1
|112
|227.7
|220.5
|Lakers
|3
|50%
|111.8
|219.1
|115.7
|227.7
|226.7
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers' 111.8 points per game are just 0.2 fewer points than the 112 the Heat allow.
- Los Angeles is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when it scores more than 112 points.
Lakers vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|1-5
|0-2
|2-4
|Heat
|1-5
|0-3
|3-3
Lakers vs. Heat Point Insights
|Lakers
|Heat
|111.8
|107.3
|17
|25
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|1-0
|115.7
|112
|20
|16
|0-2
|0-3
|2-0
|1-2
