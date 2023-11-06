The Miami Heat (1-0) go head to head with the Los Angeles Lakers (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Lakers vs. Heat Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, SportsNet LA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averaged 25.9 points, 2.6 assists and 12.5 rebounds last season.

LeBron James posted 28.9 points, 8.3 boards and 6.8 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Christian Wood put up 16.6 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell's stats last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Austin Reaves collected 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Per game, Bam Adebayo put up points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also averaged 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Last season, Jimmy Butler recorded an average of 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game.

Tyler Herro's numbers last season were 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 treys (seventh in league).

Caleb Martin put up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He made 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Last season, Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. He made 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Lakers 109.5 Points Avg. 117.2 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 46.0% Field Goal % 48.2% 34.4% Three Point % 34.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.