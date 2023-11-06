The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Miami Heat (2-4).

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Lakers vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 107.3 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 112 per outing (16th in the NBA). They have a -28 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Lakers have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (posting 111.8 points per game, 17th in league, while conceding 115.7 per outing, 20th in NBA) and have a -23 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 219.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 227.7 points per game, 5.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.

Los Angeles has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.

Lakers and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +800 - Heat +3500 +1300 -

