Keenan Allen will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the New York Jets in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

So far this season, Allen has hauled in 54 passes on 74 targets for a team-high 643 yards and four TDs, averaging 91.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Allen and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Allen vs. the Jets

Allen vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have surrendered a TD pass to eight opposing players this year.

New York has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 184.4 passing yards the Jets give up per contest makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Jets' defense is ranked third in the league with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Watch Chargers vs Jets on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Allen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Allen Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Allen has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (four of seven).

Allen has been targeted on 74 of his team's 253 passing attempts this season (29.2% target share).

He has been targeted 74 times, averaging 8.7 yards per target (32nd in NFL).

Allen has had a touchdown catch in three of seven games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has five total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Allen has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 18 REC / 215 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.