Should you wager on Justin Herbert scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Herbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has 81 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 29 carries, with three touchdowns.

Herbert has also added one catch for 10 yards (1.4 per game).

Herbert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0

Rep Justin Herbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.