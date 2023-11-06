Will Justin Herbert Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9?
Should you wager on Justin Herbert scoring a touchdown in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Herbert has 81 rushing yards (11.6 ypg) on 29 carries, with three touchdowns.
- Herbert has also added one catch for 10 yards (1.4 per game).
- Herbert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.
Justin Herbert Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|22
|37
|227
|2
|1
|6
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|17
|30
|259
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|31
|40
|298
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
