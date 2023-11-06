Justin Herbert has a tough matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers play the New York Jets in Week 9 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allow 184.4 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 1,890 passing yards (270.0 per game) and a 68.7% completion rate (173-for-252). Herbert has tallied 13 TD passes and four interceptions. Herbert also has run for 81 yards on 29 attempts with three touchdowns, compiling 11.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Herbert and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Herbert vs. the Jets

Herbert vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York hasn't let an opposing quarterback total 300 or more passing yards against them in an outing yet this year.

Six players have tossed one or more touchdowns in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jets have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns in an outing by an opposing quarterback this season.

Herbert will play against the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets allow 184.4 passing yards per game.

The Jets' defense ranks third in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (eight total passing TDs).

Watch Chargers vs Jets on Fubo!

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 244.5 (-115)

244.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-105)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Herbert with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has exceeded his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities this year.

The Chargers have passed 57.5% of the time and run 42.5% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

With 252 attempts for 1,890 passing yards, Herbert is seventh in league action with 7.5 yards per attempt.

Herbert has thrown for a touchdown in all seven games this year, with more than one TD pass four times.

He has scored 16 of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (80.0%).

Herbert accounts for 53.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 41 of his total 252 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Jets

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit his rushing yards over in 42.9% of his opportunities (three of seven games).

Herbert has run for a touchdown in two games this season, including one contest with multiple touchdowns.

He has eight carries in the red zone (22.2% of his team's 36 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 298 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-30 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 22-for-37 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13-for-24 / 167 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 40-for-47 / 405 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.