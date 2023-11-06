Joshua Kelley will be facing the second-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the New York Jets in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Kelley, who leads the team with 305 rushing yards on 71 carries (43.6 ypg), has made two trips to the end zone. Also, Kelley has pulled down two receptions for 7 yards (1.0 ypg).

Kelley vs. the Jets

Kelley vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jets have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 144.9 rushing yards the Jets concede per contest makes them the 31st-ranked rush defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense is ranked third in the NFL with three rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 22.5 (-115)

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in five opportunities this season.

The Chargers pass on 57.5% of their plays and run on 42.5%. They are 13th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 38.0% of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season (71).

Kelley has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 11 red zone rushing carries (30.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

