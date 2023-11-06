Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown when the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets come together in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Josh Palmer score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer's 39 targets have led to 23 grabs for 377 yards (53.9 per game) and one score.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Josh Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0

