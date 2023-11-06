Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. Looking for Palmer's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Palmer has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 377 yards on 23 receptions (16.4 per catch) and one TD.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Jalen Guyton (FP/knee): 0 Rec Gerald Everett (FP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 23 377 107 1 16.4

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0

