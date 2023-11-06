Will Josh Palmer Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Palmer did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. Looking for Palmer's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Palmer has been targeted 39 times, with season stats of 377 yards on 23 receptions (16.4 per catch) and one TD.
Josh Palmer Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Jalen Guyton (FP/knee): 0 Rec
- Gerald Everett (FP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Palmer 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|39
|23
|377
|107
|1
|16.4
Palmer Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|5
|3
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|7
|4
|66
|1
|Week 4
|Raiders
|8
|3
|77
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|60
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|5
|133
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|4
|3
|24
|0
