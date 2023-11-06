Will Jalen Guyton Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jalen Guyton was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Los Angeles Chargers match up against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. All of Guyton's stats can be found on this page.
In the air last year, Guyton was targeted four times, with season stats of 64 yards on two receptions (32.0 per catch) and zero TDs.
Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Gerald Everett (FP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Guyton 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|2
|64
|7
|0
|32.0
Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|3
|2
|64
|0
