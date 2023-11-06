Jalen Guyton was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Los Angeles Chargers match up against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 9. All of Guyton's stats can be found on this page.

In the air last year, Guyton was targeted four times, with season stats of 64 yards on two receptions (32.0 per catch) and zero TDs.

Jalen Guyton Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Gerald Everett (FP/hip): 19 Rec; 149 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 9 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Guyton 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 64 7 0 32.0

Guyton Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 3 2 64 0

