The Los Angeles Lakers (3-3) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (2-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Kaseya Center

Lakers vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Heat 110

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-2.9)

Lakers (-2.9) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



Over (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.4

Both the Heat and the Lakers have covered the spread 16.7% of the time this season, resulting in a 1-5-0 ATS record for the Heat and a 1-5-0 tally for the Lakers.

Neither Miami nor Los Angeles has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Monday's line (Heat as favorites by 1.5 or more and Lakers as underdogs by 1.5 or more).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Miami does it more often (50% of the time) than Los Angeles (33.3%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 0-2, while the Heat are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively the Lakers are the 17th-ranked squad in the league (111.8 points per game). Defensively they are 20th (115.7 points conceded per game).

Los Angeles grabs 45 rebounds per game and concede 46.5 boards, ranking 14th and 22nd, respectively, in the league.

This season the Lakers are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 24.5 per game.

At 14.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.3 turnovers forced, Los Angeles is 17th and 24th in the NBA, respectively.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (9.5). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 29.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.