Will Gerald Everett hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets come together in Week 9 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Everett has 19 catches (on 23 targets) for 149 yards and two scores, averaging 24.8 yards per game.

In two of six games this year, Everett has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1

