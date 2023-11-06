Los Angeles Chargers receiver Gerald Everett has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 184.4 per game.

Everett has 149 receiving yards on 19 grabs (23 targets), with two TDs, averaging 24.8 yards per game.

Everett vs. the Jets

Everett vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed eight opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The 184.4 passing yards per game allowed by the Jets defense makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Jets' defense is third in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-118)

Everett Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Everett has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Everett has 9.1% of his team's target share (23 targets on 253 passing attempts).

He has 149 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 95th in NFL play with 6.5 yards per target.

Everett has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Everett (five red zone targets) has been targeted 12.2% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

