Gerald Everett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). Trying to find Everett's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 9, Everett has 19 receptions for 149 yards -- 7.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.

Gerald Everett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week: Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jalen Guyton (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 9 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Everett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 19 149 89 2 7.8

Everett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1

