Will Gerald Everett Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Gerald Everett was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets (at 8:15 PM ET on Monday). Trying to find Everett's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Gerald Everett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 9, Everett has 19 receptions for 149 yards -- 7.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 23 occasions.
Keep an eye on Everett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Gerald Everett Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chargers this week:
- Josh Palmer (DNP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jalen Guyton (FP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Brandon Powell
- Click Here for Dameon Pierce
- Click Here for Michael Thomas
- Click Here for Jimmy Graham
- Click Here for Taysom Hill
Chargers vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Everett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|19
|149
|89
|2
|7.8
Everett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|3
|2
|21
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|3
|3
|47
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|6
|6
|30
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|16
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|4
|3
|26
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.