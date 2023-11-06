When Donald Parham hits the gridiron for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Donald Parham score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Parham has 13 catches on 19 targets for 104 yards and four scores, with an average of 14.9 yards per game.

In three of seven games this season, Parham has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Donald Parham Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 3 22 1 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 2 2 4 2 Week 4 Raiders 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 3 2 19 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 3 1 9 0 Week 8 Bears 5 4 43 1

