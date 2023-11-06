Donald Parham will be up against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the New York Jets in Week 9, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Parham has a 104-yard campaign thus far (14.9 yards per game), with four touchdowns. He has hauled in 13 balls on 19 targets.

Parham vs. the Jets

Parham vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 184.4 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Jets' defense ranks third in the NFL by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (eight total passing TDs).

Donald Parham Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-118)

Parham Receiving Insights

Parham has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Parham has 7.5% of his team's target share (19 targets on 253 passing attempts).

He has picked up 5.5 yards per target (104 yards on 19 targets).

Parham has had a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has four total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Parham has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.5% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts).

Parham's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

