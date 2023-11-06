D'Angelo Russell and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will face the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Russell, in his previous game (November 4 loss against the Magic), produced 11 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-111)

Over 15.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-132)

Over 2.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-102)

Over 5.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last season, giving up 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat were ranked 14th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 36 13 3 8 3 0 0 11/21/2022 28 3 3 5 0 1 1

