The Los Angeles Lakers, with Christian Wood, face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on November 4, Wood put up six points and two blocks in a 120-101 loss against the Magic.

We're going to examine Wood's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Christian Wood Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league defensively last season, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest last season, sixth in the NBA in that category.

The Heat allowed 25.6 assists per game last year (14th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Heat were 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Christian Wood vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/1/2023 13 8 1 2 2 1 0

