Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
The New York Jets (4-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 40 has been set for this game.
The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Jets. The betting insights and trends for the Jets can be found below before they take on the Chargers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chargers vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3.5)
|40
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-3.5)
|40.5
|-176
|+148
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 9 Odds
- Click here for Cardinals vs Browns
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Texans
- Click here for Giants vs Raiders
- Click here for Commanders vs Patriots
- Click here for Seahawks vs Ravens
Los Angeles vs. New York Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Chargers vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Los Angeles' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).
- New York has beaten the spread four times in seven games.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Jets have two wins ATS (2-1).
- New York has seen three of its seven games go over the point total.
Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|-
|46.5 (-118)
|-
|29.5 (-125)
|-
|Justin Herbert
|251.5 (-115)
|-
|8.5 (-118)
|-
|-
|-
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|-
|22.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.