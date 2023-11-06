The New York Jets (4-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a contest versus the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the contest. A point total of 40 has been set for this game.

The Chargers' betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Jets. The betting insights and trends for the Jets can be found below before they take on the Chargers.

Chargers vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 40 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 40.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Los Angeles vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Insights

Los Angeles has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Los Angeles' seven games with a set total have hit the over (28.6%).

New York has beaten the spread four times in seven games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, the Jets have two wins ATS (2-1).

New York has seen three of its seven games go over the point total.

Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Austin Ekeler - - 46.5 (-118) - 29.5 (-125) - Justin Herbert 251.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-118) - - - Joshua Kelley - - 22.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

