The New York Jets (4-3) head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ESPN

Chargers Insights

This year, the Chargers average 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets surrender (18.4).

The Chargers collect 33.1 more yards per game (362.4) than the Jets give up per outing (329.3).

This season, Los Angeles runs for 41.3 fewer yards per game (103.6) than New York allows per contest (144.9).

The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Jets have forced (13).

Chargers Away Performance

The Chargers score 23 points per game in away games (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 27.3 on the road (3.3 more than overall).

On the road, the Chargers accumulate more yards (391.7 per game) than overall (362.4). But they also concede more (433 per game) than overall (390.9).

On the road, the Chargers pick up fewer rushing yards (76.7 per game) than overall (103.6). They also allow more rushing yards (113 per game) than overall (93.4).

The Chargers convert fewer third downs in away games (33.3%) than they do overall (41.1%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (42.1%) than overall (37.6%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/16/2023 Dallas L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Chicago W 30-13 NBC 11/6/2023 at New York - ABC/ESPN 11/12/2023 Detroit - CBS 11/19/2023 at Green Bay - FOX 11/26/2023 Baltimore - NBC

