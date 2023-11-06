How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-3) head into a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Jets
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN
Chargers Insights
- This year, the Chargers average 6.5 more points per game (24.9) than the Jets surrender (18.4).
- The Chargers collect 33.1 more yards per game (362.4) than the Jets give up per outing (329.3).
- This season, Los Angeles runs for 41.3 fewer yards per game (103.6) than New York allows per contest (144.9).
- The Chargers have turned the ball over six times this season, seven fewer than the Jets have forced (13).
Chargers Away Performance
- The Chargers score 23 points per game in away games (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 27.3 on the road (3.3 more than overall).
- On the road, the Chargers accumulate more yards (391.7 per game) than overall (362.4). But they also concede more (433 per game) than overall (390.9).
- On the road, the Chargers pick up fewer rushing yards (76.7 per game) than overall (103.6). They also allow more rushing yards (113 per game) than overall (93.4).
- The Chargers convert fewer third downs in away games (33.3%) than they do overall (41.1%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs away from home (42.1%) than overall (37.6%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/16/2023
|Dallas
|L 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Chicago
|W 30-13
|NBC
|11/6/2023
|at New York
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|Detroit
|-
|CBS
|11/19/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
