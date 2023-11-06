Entering this week's action, the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the New York Jets (4-3) on Monday, November 6 at MetLife Stadium, with the opening kick at 8:15 PM .

The Chargers head into the matchup after winning 30-13 over the Chicago Bears in their last game on October 29.

Last time out, the Jets won 13-10 over the New York Giants.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Morgan Fox DL Oblique Questionable Sebastian Joseph-Day DL Illness Questionable Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Questionable Eric Kendricks LB Ribs Questionable Gerald Everett TE Hip Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Randall Cobb WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Questionable Adrian Amos S Ankle Questionable Duane Brown OT Hip Out Joe Tippmann C Quad Limited Participation In Practice Laken Tomlinson OG Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Irvin Charles WR Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Xavier Gipson WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Chargers vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Chargers Season Insights

The Chargers have the eighth-ranked offense this year (362.4 yards per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 390.9 yards allowed per game.

The Chargers are putting up 24.9 points per game on offense this year (ninth in NFL), and they are giving up 24.0 points per game (23rd) on the other side of the ball.

With 297.4 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have been forced to rely on their seventh-ranked passing offense (258.9 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

From an offensive standpoint, Los Angeles ranks 21st in the NFL with 103.6 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks ninth in rushing yards allowed per contest (93.4).

With 12 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) against six turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Chargers' +6 turnover margin is the fifth-best in the league.

Chargers vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-185), Jets (+150)

Chargers (-185), Jets (+150) Total: 39.5 points

