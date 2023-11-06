The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, square off versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Reaves, in his last action, had 20 points and two steals in a 120-101 loss to the Magic.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-106)

Over 14.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+108)

Over 3.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-102)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Heat allowed 109.8 points per contest last year, second in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the league last year, allowing 41.9 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.1 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 32 11 5 3 0 0 0 12/28/2022 20 0 0 1 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.