Will Austin Ekeler Score a Touchdown Against the Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 9?
Should you bet on Austin Ekeler getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Jets?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- This season Ekeler has 218 rushing yards (54.5 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.
- Ekeler also helps out in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 177 yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Ekeler has had one game with a rushing TD.
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Austin Ekeler Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|117
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14
|27
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|14
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|15
|29
|0
|7
|94
|1
