Should you bet on Austin Ekeler getting into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 9 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Ekeler has 218 rushing yards (54.5 per game) on 59 carries with one touchdown.

Ekeler also helps out in the passing game, catching 16 passes for 177 yards (44.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ekeler has had one game with a rushing TD.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of four games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0 Week 8 Bears 15 29 0 7 94 1

