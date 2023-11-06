Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has a good matchup in Week 9 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the second-most rushing yards in the league, 144.9 per game.

Ekeler, on 59 carries, has compiled 218 rushing yards (54.5 ypg). He has scored one TD on the ground. Also, Ekeler makes his mark in the passing game with 177 receiving yards on 16 catches (44.3 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Ekeler vs. the Jets

Ekeler vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have recorded 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Jets during the 2023 season.

New York has allowed one or more rushing TDs to three opposing players this year.

The Jets have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The Jets give up 144.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 31st-ranked run defense this season.

Opponents of the Jets have put up three touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Jets' defense is third in the NFL in that category.

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Jets

Rushing Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler went over his rushing yards total once in four games played this season.

The Chargers, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.5% of the time while running 42.5%.

He has handled 31.6% of his team's 187 rushing attempts this season (59).

Ekeler has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 10.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (30.6% of his team's 36 red zone rushes).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Jets

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-125)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ekeler has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Ekeler has 8.3% of his team's target share (21 targets on 253 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 21 times, averaging 8.4 yards per target (42nd in NFL).

In one of four games this year, Ekeler has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Ekeler (five red zone targets) has been targeted 12.2% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 16 ATT / 117 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

