Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 120-101 loss to the Magic, Davis totaled 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven blocks.

Below, we look at Davis' stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-114)

Over 12.5 (-114) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+116)

Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 109.8 points per game.

The Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds on average last year, sixth in the NBA.

Giving up an average of 25.6 assists last year, the Heat were the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 13.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.