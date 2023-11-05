Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett has a tough matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the third-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.6 per game.

Lockett has collected 370 yards on 35 receptions with three TDs, averaging 52.9 yards per game so far this season.

Lockett vs. the Ravens

Lockett vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have allowed five opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Baltimore has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 176.6 passing yards the Ravens yield per contest makes them the third-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Ravens have the No. 2 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding six this season (0.8 per game).

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-111)

Lockett Receiving Insights

Lockett, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Lockett has been targeted on 49 of his team's 231 passing attempts this season (21.2% target share).

He has been targeted 49 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (18.8%).

Lockett (nine red zone targets) has been targeted 22.5% of the time in the red zone (40 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 4 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

