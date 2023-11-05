Should you bet on Tyler Higbee finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee has posted 286 yards receiving (35.8 per game), hauling in 26 balls out of 42 targets this season.

Higbee does not have a TD reception this year in eight games.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0

