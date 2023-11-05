Tyler Higbee has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Packers have allowed 207.1 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Higbee's stat line this year reveals 26 catches for 286 yards. He averages 35.8 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 42 times.

Higbee vs. the Packers

Higbee vs the Packers (since 2021): 2 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD One player has collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed eight opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

The Packers yield 207.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Packers have given up eight passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third among NFL teams.

Rams Player Previews

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Higbee Receiving Insights

Higbee, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Higbee has received 14.6% of his team's 288 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has 286 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank 91st in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Higbee, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Higbee has been targeted three times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

