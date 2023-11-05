Will Tutu Atwell pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Rams play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important stats.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has accumulated a 361-yard season on 28 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 47 occasions, and averages 45.1 yards.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0

