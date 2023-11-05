Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell will be up against the Green Bay Packers and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Atwell's 47 targets have resulted in 28 catches for 361 yards (and an average of 45.1 per game) and three scores.

Atwell vs. the Packers

Atwell vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight players have caught a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Packers allow 207.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Packers have conceded eight passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks third in league play.

Rams Player Previews

Tutu Atwell Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-118)

Atwell Receiving Insights

Atwell, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this season.

Atwell has been targeted on 47 of his team's 288 passing attempts this season (16.3% target share).

He is averaging 7.7 yards per target (60th in league play), picking up 361 yards on 47 passes thrown his way.

Atwell has posted a touchdown catch in three of eight games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 17 offensive touchdowns this season (17.6%).

Atwell (three red zone targets) has been targeted 10.3% of the time in the red zone (29 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Atwell's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 5 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

