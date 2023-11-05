Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Prop bets for Terry are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Troy Terry vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Terry has averaged 19:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Terry has scored a goal in three of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In four of 10 games this year, Terry has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Terry has an assist in four of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 24 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 10 Games 3 9 Points 2 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

