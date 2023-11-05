Trevor Zegras will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights play on Sunday at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Zegras? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Trevor Zegras vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Zegras has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this season, Zegras has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 10 contests Zegras has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Zegras has had an assist in one of 10 games this year.

Zegras' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Zegras having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 24 goals in total (just 2.0 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +23 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 10 Games 4 2 Points 3 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

