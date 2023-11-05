Should you bet on Trevor Zegras to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Zegras stats and insights

Zegras has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

