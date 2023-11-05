The Baltimore Ravens (6-2) are favored by 5.5 points as they look to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a game versus the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 43.

The Ravens' betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup with Seahawks. Before the Seahawks play the Ravens, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Baltimore Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM Ravens (-5.5) 43 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ravens (-5.5) 42.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 9 Odds

Seattle vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Insights

Against the spread, Seattle is 4-3-0 this year.

There have been three Seattle games (out of seven) that hit the over this season.

Baltimore's ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

The Ravens have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or more this season.

Baltimore has gone over in three of its eight games with a set total (37.5%).

Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Geno Smith - 1.5 (+145) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.