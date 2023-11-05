Entering their Sunday, November 5 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at M&T Bank Stadium, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) are monitoring 11 players on the injury report.

The Seahawks' last game was a 24-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens enter this matchup after a 31-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals in their last outing.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Bobby Wagner LB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Boye Mafe LB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Hip Full Participation In Practice Anthony Bradford OG Ankle Questionable Brady Russell TE Biceps Full Participation In Practice Austin Faoliu NT Knee Questionable Jerrick Reed II S Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Kenny McIntosh RB Knee Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Gus Edwards RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Ben Cleveland OG Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Morgan Moses OT Shoulder Doubtful Marcus Williams S Hamstring Questionable Rock Ya-Sin CB Illness Questionable Daryl Worley CB Shoulder Questionable Jayson Oweh OLB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Ronnie Stanley OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Keaton Mitchell RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: CBS

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are compiling 334.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (16th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 331.1 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

With 24.0 points per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, allowing 19.7 points per game.

With 227.6 passing yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, allowing 234.3 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 19th in the NFL on offense (107.1 rushing yards per game) and eighth defensively (96.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).

With 10 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) and eight turnovers committed (sixth in NFL) this season, the Seahawks rank 11th in the NFL with a turnover margin of +2.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-6.5)

Ravens (-6.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-300), Seahawks (+230)

Ravens (-300), Seahawks (+230) Total: 44 points

