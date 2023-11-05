Baltimore (6-2) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Seattle (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 44 in the contest.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Ravens and the Seahawks and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting insight you need in the article below.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led three times, have been behind one time, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

In eight games this season, the Ravens have had the lead after the first quarter seven times and been knotted up one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 1.6 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, lost four times, and tied one time in seven games this season.

The Ravens have won the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in three games.

In eight games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored one time, and tied three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging 5.4 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 2.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season. Meanwhile, they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

In eight games this year, the Ravens have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have led after the first half in four games this season. The team has trailed after the first half in three games.

In eight games this year, the Ravens have been winning after the first half seven times and have been losing after the first half one time.

2nd Half

This year, the Seahawks have won the second half in three games, been outscored in the second half in three games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Ravens have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in three games (1-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 10.5 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second half.

