The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome in that upcoming Ducks-Golden Knights game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome has averaged 15:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

In two of nine games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Strome has a point in seven games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In six of nine games this season, Strome has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +23.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 9 Games 4 11 Points 1 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

