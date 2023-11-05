For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ryan Strome a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 24 goals in total (just two per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

