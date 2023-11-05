The Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Will Royce Freeman score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Freeman has run for 110 yards on 21 carries (27.5 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Freeman has one rushing touchdown in two games.

Royce Freeman Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Steelers 12 66 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 9 44 1 0 0 0

